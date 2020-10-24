After the United States set a new single-day record of most coronavirus infections reported in a single day on Friday, Minnesota reported more than 2,200 new infections on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Of the 2,268 people who have recently tested positive, 12 of them were tested using antigen tests while the remaining were tested using nasal swabs, otherwise known as PCR tests, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. PCR tests identify the genetic makeup of the virus while antigen tests identify specific proteins found in the virus.

Completed diagnostic tests are up by 36,488 in Minnesota. That puts the state's single-day testing positivity rate, meaning the percentage of tests that come back positive, at 6.2%.

Fourteen more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19. The state's death toll from the illness is now 2,328.

Hennepin County recorded three of the news deaths. St. Louis and Stearns counties each recorded two new deaths. Benton, Martin, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Ramsey, Washington and Winona counties each recorded one new death. Nine of them were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities and the rest had a private residence.

In the last eight months, 132,122 Minnesotans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 116,693, or 88%, of them no longer require isolation, the health department reported Saturday.

In a seven-day period between Oct. 16-23, 488 people with COVID-19 were admitted to a hospital in the state, including intensive care units. ICUs across the state experienced 116 admissions during that time.

