ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to provide updates on Minnesota’s response to COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine plan.

Speakers will include MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, MDH Medical Director Dr. Ruth Lynfield, and University of Minnesota Medical Reserve Corps Dr. Tai Mendenhall.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

