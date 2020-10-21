ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported an additional 35 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, Oct. 21, matching a one-day record set back on May 28.

The state recorded one death each in Washington, Wadena, Mille Lacs, McLeod, Lac qui Parle and Isanti counties; two deaths each in Morrison, Mower, St. Louis, Todd, Anoka and Dakota counties; four in Stearns County; five in Ramsey County and eight in Hennepin County. Twenty-five of the deaths were among residents of long-term care.

Health officials reported another 1,082 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The cases come on the heels of nearly 15,500 new tests on Tuesday. There are now 588 Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19, 160 in an ICU setting.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.