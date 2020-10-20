ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported an additional 1,120 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Oct. 20. There have now been over 125,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 identified in the state.

The new cases were spread broadly across the outstate regions, including 64 cases in Stearn County, 41 cases in Clay County, 39 cases in St. Louis County, 29 cases in Otter Tail County, 25 cases in Hubbard County and 20 cases each in Kandiyohi and Morrison counties

Seven deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, striking residents of Dakota, Hennepin, Mille Lacs (two), Mower, Stearns and Todd counties. Five of the deceased were residents of assisted living; the youngest person to die was in their 50s, in Stearns County.

The state reported over 13,800 tests additional tests on Tuesday, a day that saw the opening of a no-barriers saliva testing center in Brooklyn Park, and one in which Gov. Tim Walz attended the opening of the state's very own saliva testing lab, a facility created in Oakdale, in partnership with Vault Health of New Jersey.

The combination of saliva testing — both at-home/mail-in and walk up — with the state's already robust swab collection capacity in partnership with the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic stands to double the state's ability to process tests.

Health officials hope to process up to 60,000 COVID-19 samples a day once the Oakdale lab comes fully online, giving Minnesota one of the highest if not the highest daily testing capacities in the nation.

Quick and widespread testing is considered a cornerstone of an effective COVID-19 mitigation strategy, for the simple reason that identification of those with the illness decreases the likelihood of spread.

An additional five Minnesotans were admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Statewide, ICU usage for COVID-19 is at 80-90% of capacity.

