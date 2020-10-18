ST. PAUL — Seventeen more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, state health officials reported Sunday, Oct. 18, capping the deadliest week of the pandemic in Minnesota since June.

Of the 17 fatalities, 14 people were residents of long-term care or assisted-living facilities. The fatal cases were among people ranging in age from their 60s to 90s. The Twin Cities metro area reported 10 deaths, and Benton, Mower, Rice, Sherburne, St. Louis, Stearns and Wright counties each reported one death.

Over the past week through Saturday, 93 people died of the illness, according to MDH. That’s the highest over a week since fatalities peaked statewide in May and June, and brings the statewide death toll to 2,234.

MDH reported 1,715 new confirmed coronavirus infections, according to a data release on Sunday morning. That comes among approximately 30,020 completed tests for the virus, for a positive rate of about 5.7%. The new confirmed cases puts the statewide total at 122,812 cases since the virus was first confirmed in Minnesota in early March.

Hospitalizations for the illness have also climbed in recent weeks. More than 100 people were admitted to intensive care units for treatment for COVID-19 in the past week. The rate of hospitalizations statewide climbed to about 9.5 people per 100,000 residents — the highest rate statewide since May 28, when 9.6 100,000 people were hospitalized for the illness, according to MDH data.