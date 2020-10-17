Of those people, 22 of them received positive test results from an antigen test and fall under "probable" new cases of COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health only classifies cases identified through the nasal swab, or a PCR test, as confirmed cases. While a PCR test detects the genetic make up of the virus, the antigen tests detects proteins found in the virus.

Completed diagnostic tests are up by 28,216 in the state. Of that total, 1,071 of them were antigen tests. That puts the state's single-day testing positivity rate, meaning the percentage of tests that come back positive, at 6%.

Five more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 2,217. St. Louis, Chippewa, Cass, Becker and Morrison each recorded one death. The ages ranged between 75-89 and one of them lived in a long-term care facility.

More than 121,000 Minnesotans have now tested positive since the pandemic began. Of those, the Health Department reports 106,774 of them no longer need to be isolated.

