ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health held a conference call at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, to provide updates on Minnesota’s response to COVID-19.

Speakers included MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann and Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jennifer DeCubellis.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

