His family watched him act that out every day, whether he was rehabilitating injured or orphaned wildlife back into nature or sticking around to cheer on the last runner in a cross-country race long after his own grandchildren had passed by.

"He wasn't afraid of anything," said Patty Wheeler of Duluth, one of his three children. "I think we all learned that you fight for what you believe in, you speak out and you never give up."

Now his family is speaking up to honor his life and elevate those same values.

Two days after his 96th birthday, on Oct. 6, Haworth died from COVID-19, following the most recent outbreak at Benedictine Living Community-Duluth.

The day before, Haworth's family watched his health rapidly decline as the president said in a tweet to the American people: "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life."

"It's truly inconsiderate to tell someone not to be afraid when they're watching someone die," said granddaughter Kelly Grgas Wheeler of Duluth, adding that so many families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19 earlier in the year weren't allowed to be in the same room.

Wheeler's youngest daughter and another one of Haworth's nine grandchildren, Kendall Schoolmeester of Oregon, said it's hurtful to have somebody downplay COVID-19 after it dominated their life.

"Our life will be forever changed from it," Schoolmeester said. "Some people, their family members are in the hospital for three months. How does that not dominate your life? I'm just mad. I'm devastated, but I'm angry because there's so much other stuff tied to it that normally wouldn't be tied to a 96-year-old dying. His life mattered."

Long-distance runner Kara Goucher, who grew up in Duluth and now lives in Colorado, is the sister of Schoolmeester and Grgas Wheeler. Along with their mother, Goucher's sisters encouraged her to use her platform to give a voice to people whose lives have become consumed by COVID-19. Goucher, a Duluth East graduate and U.S. Olympic athlete, has 128,000 followers on Twitter.

"I want people to know who are so dismissive of this that it was a suffering death. It was not peaceful. It was horrible. To write it off as 'they're old' or 'they had underlying health conditions,'" Goucher said. "It was nothing like you hope for your loved one. … I actually want people to know."

The day her grandfather would die, Goucher was interviewed on CNN and CBS to discuss her family's experience with COVID-19. Before the interviews, she said, she wanted to back out and stay by her "papa's" side. But both sisters as well as her mother were steadfast: They wanted her to do the interviews.

"I'm glad I did it because now I feel like people are talking," Goucher said. "And I feel like it was a way for us to express our love for him."

'He filled a huge void'

Wheeler's husband was killed by a drunk driver when her three children were younger than 6. So she moved back to Duluth so her parents could help her raise her three girls.

"He filled a huge void in their lives," Wheeler said of Haworth. "They really grew up with them."

People gravitated toward him. He would fill the role of a grandfather to any of his granddaughters' friends who needed it.

Since his death, the three sisters have heard from countless people, from old teammates and people from his church to the staff at his long-term care facility, about the impact he had on people.

Together he and Wheeler started the Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter in St. Louis County. When a woman lost her husband, as well as her daughter, to a drunk driver, Haworth was there to hold her hand through the court process.

His family said Haworth, born in 1924, was ahead of his time in that he fully saw women as equal. He held his family to a high standard and is remembered for sticking up for the underdog and the people he cared about.

The progression

On Sept. 24, while on a walk with Goucher, Wheeler got a call saying her father had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Our lives changed in a moment because we all immediately got worried," Goucher said.

The next day, they visited Haworth through a window. At the time, he still looked healthy. In the following days, they were told he started showing some signs of illness.

On Oct. 1, the family heard he was doing well, eating and socializing again. But his health took another turn the day after the family had another window visit on his birthday. It was Oct. 4 when a nurse called to say he wasn't going to survive. Two days later, he died with Wheeler and her two oldest daughters in the room, wearing personal protective equipment.

Until then, Goucher and Grgas Wheeler hadn't sat in a room with their grandfather since before the pandemic.

Despite grieving the loss of her father, Wheeler pivoted the conversation to praise the health care worker who took care of her father while he battled the virus.

Goucher added: "They were so gentle and kind and compassionate with him and so selfless because they can't even be with their families."

Although more than 200,000 Americans have died from the illness and more than 7 million have been infected, Schoolmeester said many in her life did not know anyone who had been personally affected by COVID-19 before they shared their grandfather's story.

"Everybody that we know who knows us personally, now they know someone," she said. "You didn't know anybody? Now you do."