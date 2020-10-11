ST. PAUL — The number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota eclipsed 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day as virus transmission continues to surge across the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,450 new confirmed infections and 10 deaths from the virus Sunday, Oct. 11. That came at a volume of about 29,755 completed tests for the illness.

That follows a new single-day high of more than 1,500 cases reported Saturday. The surge in cases comes amid a statewide test positivity rate of about 5%, which has been steady in recent weeks.

Of the 10 deaths reported Sunday, three of the people lived in long-term care facilities. Five people lived in the Twin Cities metro area, ranging in age from their 50s to 90s.

One person in their 40s in Brown County died of the illness. Houston, Kandiyohi, Renville and Yellow Medicine counties each reported one death of people ranging in age from their 70s to 90s in those counties.

The number of people hospitalized for the illness has increased the past two weeks. The latest health department report shows 52 patients were admitted to hospitals Sunday, and 51 admitted on Saturday. The state has reached a new high of active cases across Minnesota, with more than 10,000 people currently diagnosed but not considered recovered.

Since the outbreak reached Minnesota in March, 112,268 people have contracted the illness, with 2,141 people statewide dying due to the virus.