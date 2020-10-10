Ten more Minnesotans have died from the illness and five of them were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. St. Louis, Ramsey and Crow Wing counties each recorded two deaths while Stearns, Washington, Lyon and Goodhue each recorded one death.

Another 31,665 diagnostic tests have been completed, putting the latest single-day testing positivity rate at 4.9%.

Of the 110,828 Minnesotans who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 2,131 have died and 99,054 no longer need to be isolated, meaning more than 9,000 were requiring isolation as of Saturday.

In Minnesota, community exposure with no known source makes up the highest number of likely exposure sources at 28,321 lab-confirmed cases. That's followed by community exposure with a known source at 24,818, then "unknown" source of exposure at 18,377, exposure from a congregate living setting at 12,654, travel at 9,782, exposure from a community outbreak, which includes restaurants, bars, worksites and other non-living or health care settings, at 9,661.

More than 3,000 sources of exposure have been linked to health care settings and 1,708 have been linked to jail or prison settings, while 366 have been linked to homeless shelters.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.



