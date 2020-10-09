BEMIDJI -- Now more than ever in the area, local health officials are imploring residents to safeguard against the coronavirus as cases surge and hospital beds fill up.

On Friday, Beltrami County Public Health Director Cynthia Borgen said her department is now tracking about 120 COVID-19 cases in the county. In total, Beltrami County has recorded 612 positive cases since the pandemic began, up from 450 at the end of September.

One contributor to the higher number of cases was a series of tests administered last week by the Minnesota Department of Health and Beltrami County. A total of 1,285 people were tested, which identified 33 positive cases.

Of those 33, 24 were residents of Beltrami County. According to Borgen, the majority of Beltrami County cases are in Bemidji. Borgen said MDH has a zip code list for cases, and on Wednesday of this week, when the total number of cases was in the high 500s, 490 on the list were Bemidji zip codes.

Also recorded at last week's testing event were statements from individuals who said they attended President Donald Trump's political rally in Bemidji on Sept. 18. In speaking to the Beltrami County Health Board this week, Borgen said four individuals noted that they had attended the event. According to state health officials a total of nine cases have been linked to the event so far overall.

"We're fairly overwhelmed," Borgen said. "This level is requiring us to make a few changes in terms of how we do our work. We're relying much more on the information that the state health department gathers with their interviews."

At the Sanford Health campus in Bemidji, Vice President Medical Officer Dr. David Wilcox said there are 17 patients now in the special COVID-19 care unit, and six in the facility's intensive care unit for coronavirus. Additionally, there are two patients now on ventilators.

Wilcox said all of the COVID-19 patients are over the age of 60. Sanford's coronavirus care unit has space for 34 COVID patients, Wilcox said, while the ICU area has 10 beds. Wilcox said Sanford also has several negative pressure rooms, which are able to mitigate the spread of pathogens.

For those not in a hospital setting, Borgen said her department is focusing on more communication.

"We've discovered that not as many people are picking up the phone when we call," Borgen said. "We'd love it if people would pick up the phone, because then we can help try and keep things from spreading further by talking about who they may have exposed. COVID is spread in the community right now, so our goal is certainly not to blame or shame anyone. We just want to get information so we can help keep it from spreading further."

Beltrami County isn't the only northern Minnesota experiencing a large spread. St. Louis County is now at 2,121 cases total while Clay County has recorded 1,668. As for counties surrounding Beltrami, Itasca now has 522 cases and Cass has 247. Additionally, nearby Polk County has 382.

"I'd like people to be conscious that this is an infectious disease prevalent in our community, it's much more serious than influenza and it's taxed the health care system to a significant degree," Wilcox said. "The only way to stop this from happening is to do what people are asked and to believe in the process. They need to wear their masks when they're in public and not go to social gatherings. That's really where the problems start."

"Everyone needs to be paying attention to the COVID guidance," Borgen said. "We want people to think about what is more risky and less risky. Being outdoors is less risky than being indoors, for example. Certainly wearing your mask is a thing we'd also like everyone to do."