ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported an additional 1,276 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 8. The new cases bring the laboratory confirmed case number to 107,922.

The new cases come on an additional 29,004 tests.

The day has seen evidence of an outbreak in central and northern Minnesota as well, with an additional 68 cases in Stearns County, and 51 cases for the day in St. Louis County, home to a rally for President Donald Trump last week that violated crowd limit caps by admitting an estimated 3,000 people. It is not clear yet if the rise in cases near Duluth are connected to the rally.

Other counties with high one-day case totals included nearby Pine County, with 29 cases, and nearby Itasca County, with 21 cases.

There were 34 cases reported for Clay County on the state's western border with North Dakota, a state among those experiencing the largest outbreaks in the country.

The state reported an additional eight deaths on Thursday, with one death each in Stearns, Pipestone, Mower, and Anoka counties, and two deaths each in Hennepin and Ramsey County. The deaths bring the total lives lost in the state thus far to 2107.

There have been almost 90 ICU admissions in the seven days in Minnesota, a troubling sign of either the increasing seriousness of the illness or its spread into communities with greater underlying health conditions and vulnerabilities.

