ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota reported an additional 918 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Oct. 7, bringing the laboratory-confirmed case total in the state to 106,651.

Standout totals among the day's new cases included an additional 49 cases in Stearns County, and a new high of 22 cases in Morrison County.

Stearns County currently has 283 active cases of the illness and Morrison County now has 125 active cases.

The state reported 14 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday. These included three deaths in St. Louis County, two deaths each in Ramsey and Hennepin counties, with the remaining deaths each in Wright, Washington, Stearns, Martin, Le Seuer, Benton and Renville counties.

Ten of the 14 deaths were among residents of congregate living facilities. The state has now lost 2,101 residents to COVID-19.

The state reported an additional 13,473 tests on Wednesday, leading Minnesota to have surpassed 1.5 million residents tested since the start of the pandemic. The total number of residents tested is 1,511,141.

Health officials are keeping a close eye on St. Louis County in the coming days to determine if the Sept. 30 rally at an airfield in Duluth by President Donald Trump causes the active case numbers in the region to increase. There are currently 476 active cases in the county.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.