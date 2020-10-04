ST. PAUL — Seven more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, state health officials reported Sunday, Oct. 4, ending one of the more deadly weeks of the pandemic in Minnesota since June.

All seven people were in their 70s or older, and four were residents of long-term care facilities, according to preliminary reports from the Minnesota Department of Health. That brings the total death toll of the virus to 2,080.

Fatal cases have trended upward slightly, with 72 deaths over the past week, which is the most deaths over a seven-day span since June.

Another 1,048 new cases were confirmed from a volume of about 28,830 tests, which is a positivity rate of about 3.6%. That brings the total number of cases confirmed in Minnesota to 103,826 since the pandemic reached the state in March.

At least 10 people were admitted to intensive care units for treatment of the virus this weekend, according to preliminary reports from MDH. The rate of people hospitalized for the virus has also climbed slightly in the past two weeks, from about 4.7 per 100,000 Minnesota residents in mid-September to more than seven per 100,000 people the last week of September going into October.