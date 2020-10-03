The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,434 more people with COVID-19 across the state on Saturday.

Since March, the state has recorded 102,787 cases of COVID-19. On Saturday, the Health Department reported that about 8,870 of them were requiring isolation.

Another 29,492 diagnostic tests have been completed.

Fourteen more Minnesotans have recently died from the illness, bringing the state's death toll to 2,073. Ten of those 14 residents lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Three were residents of St. Louis County, two were residents of Hennepin County and two were residents of Dakota County. Anoka, Chippewa, Kanabec, Pipestone, Redwood, Washington and Wright counties each recorded one death.

The deaths ranged between 65 years old to 99 years old.

As of Oct. 3, approximately 2,116,038 diagnostic tests have been completed in Minnesota and about 1,462,532 people have been tested at least once.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.