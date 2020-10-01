Minnesota reported an additional 1,066 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Oct. 1. The new cases bring the state's laboratory-confirmed case total to 100,200.

The state also recorded an additional 13 deaths from COVID-19. Total deaths in the state are now at 2,049.

The deaths, seven of which occurred among residents of long-term care, included two in Otter Tail County and two in Pipestone County, and one each in Douglas, Hennepin, Lac qui Parle, Morrison, Ramsey, Redwood, Sherburne, St. Louis and Waseca counties.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.