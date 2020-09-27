ST. PAUL — Another four people in Minnesota have died from COVID-19, health officials reported Sunday, Sept. 27.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported the deaths and a net increase of 1,077 confirmed cases, according to data released Sunday. That brings the pandemic’s total death toll in Minnesota to 2,008.

All four deaths were among people living in the Twin Cities metro area ranging in age from their 50s to 80s. One person was a resident of a long-term care facility.

The 1,077 confirmed cases comes among approximately 25,283 processed tests for the virus. Newly confirmed cases have surged in recent weeks, but so has testing, and the statewide positivity rate has remained relatively steady at about 5%. However, the percent of cases requiring hospitalization has declined from peaks in May.

According to preliminary MDH reports Sunday, another 46 Minnesotans were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 complications from Friday through Saturday, with at least 10 people needing intensive care treatment. That’s below May peaks of around 100 people admitted to hospitals daily for the coronavirus.