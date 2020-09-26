Minnesota reported 1,478 more people with COVID-19, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 95,659.

Southern Minnesota's Waseca County, home to no more than 19,000 people, recorded 55 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported another strong day of testing with 31,093 newly completed diagnostic tests.

Minnesota's death toll passed the 2,000 mark on Saturday as the state recorded 10 more deaths from COVID-19. Redwood, Hennepin and St. Louis counties each recorded two deaths from COVID-19, while Ramsey, Morrison, Isanti and Dakota counties each recorded one death.

Six of the deaths were reported in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

