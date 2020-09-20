ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota set a new high mark for the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single day Sunday, Sept. 20.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a net increase of 1,318 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. That’s the largest single-day case count since the outbreak reached Minnesota in March bringing the total number of cases statewide to 90,017.

MDH also reported two more deaths due to the illness — one person in their 60s in Hennepin County and another person in their 90s in St. Louis County. That brings the total death toll in Minnesota to 1,965.

Hospitalizations for the virus remain steady and relatively low despite the recent jump in newly confirmed cases. MDH reports 248 people statewide were hospitalized for the virus, with 123 of them requiring treatment in intensive-care units.

Sunday’s case count is the second time within a week the daily new case count was more than 1,000. MDH reported 1,013 cases Wednesday — the previous high for newly confirmed cases in a single day.

