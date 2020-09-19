The new cases were recorded in 75 of Minnesota's 87 counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Another 23,157 diagnostic tests have been completed in the state, putting the positivity rate at 3.99%.

Thirteen more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19. All of them were 70 years old or older. Four of them lived in St. Louis County, home to Duluth, and another four were recorded in Hennepin County. Two deaths were recorded in Ramsey County and one death each was recorded in Le Sueur, Scott and Sherburne counties.

Since the pandemic began 1,963 Minnesotans have died.

Of the 88,721 Minnesotans who have tested positive over the last six months, approximately 6,351 of them are currently requiring isolation.

On Saturday, Minnesota reported 241 hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the state, 107 of those patients are in an intensive care unit.

