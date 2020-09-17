ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota Thursday, Sept. 17, reported another 931 cases of COVID-19. The new cases bring the laboratory-confirmed case total in the state to 86,732.

Ramsey and Hennepin counties were in the triple digits with 102 and 175 cases respectively. Twenty counties were in the double digits, with 11 of those reporting at least 20 cases in a single day. These included Clay (20), Olmsted (20), Scott (20), Freeborn (25), St. Louis (29), and Washington counties (29). Suburban northern metro Anoka County hit 66 for the day, with suburban southern metro Dakota County reporting 49 new cases.

Stearns County in central Minnesota reported 41 cases, a number common in counties three times its population.

The soaring case numbers come in the wake of 19,743 new tests reported for the day. Given the delays in test results, however, the crush of new cases on Thursday likely reflects soaring test counts last weekend. The testing high today could deliver another spike in cases by early next week.

The state recorded nine deaths Thursday, all but one in the metro. One death each was recorded in Dakota, Anoka and St. Louis counties, with six deaths recorded in Hennepin County, including one person in their early 40s.

There have been 106 deaths in the last two weeks, compared to 92 in the previous two weeks. There are 242 Minnesotans hospitalized with the virus, with 132 in an ICU setting.

This story will be updated.