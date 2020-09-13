Those deaths come as new cases also surged a week after the Labor Day weekend, according to numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

MDH reported another 741 confirmed cases of the illness Sunday following 929 new cases reported Saturday.

The fatalities ranged in age from people in their 60s to 90s.

Seven of the people reported to have died from the virus were residents of the Twin Cities metro area. Two people living in each St. Louis and Waseca counties reportedly died of the virus. The illness claimed the lives of one person each in Kanabec and Freeborn counties. Nine of the people who died were residents of long-term care facilities.

That brings the death toll over the last four days to 50 — more than the total fatalities over the previous week. It’s the deadliest four-day stretch in Minnesota since June 17-20, when 60 people died of the illness.

Despite a recent jump in new cases and fatalities, hospitalizations for the virus remain relatively low. Currently, 241 people statewide were hospitalized for the coronavirus with 136 of them requiring intensive care treatment. That’s the lowest number of people requiring hospital care for the illness since early July and well below a peak of about 600 people hospitalized in May.

The 741 newly confirmed cases brings the total cases in Minnesota to 84,311. Statewide, 1,919 people have died from the illness.

