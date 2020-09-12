Nine deaths and 929 reported new cases were added to Minnesota's COVID-19 totals Saturday, as case totals reached 83,588 in the state.

The latest deaths were reported in people ages 70 and older, said the Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday in its daily COVID-19 situation update.

Four deaths were in Hennepin County, two in Ramsey County, and one each in Anoka, Lyon, Mower, and St. Louis counties. Two of the deaths were in private residences and seven in long-term care facilities. To date, of 1,906 deaths statewide, 1,389 have come in long-term care settings.

Since Monday, 49 people in the state have died due to the coronavirus.

Of 20,176 tests reported Friday, 332 were positive, a 1.6% positivity rate.

As of Saturday morning, 140 residents were in intensive care units and 107 hospitalized outside of ICUs, with 6,899 total hospitalizations to date, including 1,949 in ICUs.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.