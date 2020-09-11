ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported an additional 484 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Sept. 11. The new cases bring the laboratory-confirmed case total to 82,716.

The state also reported an additional 13 deaths from COVID-19, eight of those residents of congregate living. The number of Minnesotans to die from the illness has now reached 1,897.

So far, 1,927 residents have been treated in an ICU for COVID-19.

Single deaths were reported among residents of Blue Earth and Kandiyohi counties, two deaths each were reported among residents of Anoka and Nobles counties, three deaths among residents of Ramsey County and four among residents of Hennepin County. The ages of the deceased ranged from their 60s through their 90s.

Testing shot up again, more than doubling to 17,841 for the day.

The number of residents hospitalized with the virus is now 253, with 139 in an ICU setting.

