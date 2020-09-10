ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19.

Speakers include MDH Director of Infectious Disease and Epidemiology Kris Ehresmann, MDH Director of Office of Health Facility Complaints Lindsey Krueger and family member of a long term care resident Kathy Merkel.

Watch a video of the conference call below.

