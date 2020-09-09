ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19.

Speakers include MDH Director of Infectious Disease and Epidemiology Kris Ehresmann, MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff, Department of Public Safety Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges, Department of Labor and Industry Assistant Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach and Minnesota Department of Agriculture Food Inspection Supervisor Katherine Simon.

Watch a video of the conference call below.

