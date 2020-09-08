ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health reported an additional 387 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The laboratory-confirmed case count in the state has now topped 81,000.

A notable detail in Tuesday's report is that cases continued to spike in Winona County, a college-town region, which reported 23 cases on a day of otherwise modest new case numbers statewide.

Health officials also reported two deaths on Tuesday, one in Hennepin County and one in Ramsey County, the latter a person in their late 40s. None of the deaths were among residents of long-term care.

The COVID-19 death total in the state is now 1,862.

State health systems reported an additional 7,357 tests on Tuesday, a lower number than usual, likely signaling the holiday slowdown.

The number of hospitalized persons continues to drop, hitting 257. Of those, 135 were in an ICU setting.

