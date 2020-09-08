SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota could be considered a super-spreader event for COVID-19 and should be linked to 266,000 cases nationwide at a cost of $12.2 billion, researchers say in a recently released paper.

The researchers from San Diego State University's Center for Health Economics & Policy Studies published a preliminary version of the paper late last week with the IZA Institute for Labor Economics. The paper is based on anonymized cellphone location tracking data and is the first known research to estimate the COVID-19 case spread and public health cost of the rally in Sturgis, S.D.

The 10-day motorcycle rally, which ended Aug. 16, is associated with both local and national surges in COVID-19 cases, particularly in those counties with the highest participation percentage the researchers found.

"We ... conclude that local and nationwide contagion from this event was substantial," the researchers said.

State transportation officials estimated about 460,000 vehicles attended the event, where many rallygoers notably went unmasked and didn't socially distance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as they crowded together in bars, campgrounds and concert venues.

The cellphone tracking data showed about 10% of Sturgis attendees hailed from within South Dakota, with about 19% from border states and 72% from across the rest of the country, with heavy attendance from Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Washington and Wyoming.

Researchers found the Sturgis rally was associated with COVID-19 case surges in Meade County, home to Sturgis, as well as South Dakota overall. There were also Sturgis-associated COVID-19 case surges in counties with a lot of Sturgis attendees, including counties in Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The Sturgis rally should be linked to 266,796 of cases reported nationwide between Aug. 2 and Sept. 2, the researchers said.

"Taken together, the results ... provide strong evidence that the Sturgis Rally appears to have been a superspreader event for COVID-19," the researchers said. "We find significant case increases within the state of South Dakota as well as increases extending to counties from which relatively more residents attended the event."

Those states with COVID-19 infection mitigation strategies seemed to have limited the spread of Sturgis-related cases in their states, researchers said.

They estimate that the Sturgis-linked COVID-19 cases came at a public health cost of $12.2 billion, although that amount is a ballpark estimate because many of those who were infected and required treatment likely absorbed the costs themselves, the researchers found.

Still, the more than $12.2 billion dollar estimate makes it possible to determine how much it might have been worth to pay rallygoers to not attend the rally, just on public health grounds.

"That is enough to have paid each of the estimated 462,182 rally attendees $26,553.64 not to attend," they said.

A Forum News Service analysis of publicly reported information has raised the tally of COVID-19 cases linked to Sturgis to 310 in 13 states, but that number will be limited due to the patchwork nature of state case reporting and contact tracing, which isn't built to report and track infections from an event with attendees from multiple states.

Minnesota state health officials last week announced the first-known COVID-19 death traced to the Sturgis rally: a 60-year-old Minnesota man with underlying symptoms.

This story will be updated.