The Minnesota Department of Health reported that 924 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Another 18,710 diagnostic tests have been completed.

The state also reported four more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 1,851.

Three of those residents lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and all four were in their 80s. Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties each recorded one death.

The number of patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in an intensive care setting dropped by five in the last day to 133. The number of patients hospitalized outside an ICU setting rose by 10 to 146.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 79,880 people have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Saturday, 71,507 of them no longer need to be isolated.

