ROCHESTER, Minn. — Dr. Deepi Goyal was on Day 9 of a 10-day quarantine when he developed a fever and muscle fatigue — symptoms of COVID-19.

Goyal, an emergency physician and regional chairman of clinical practice for southeast Minnesota for Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., was quarantined after his daughter tested positive for the virus in July.

“I could just about see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said about developing symptoms on the ninth day of quarantine.

Now, in September, Goyal has for the most part recovered from the illness but says he’s still not quite 100%.

“As a young, healthy person, the amount it took out of me really illustrates how this is a different illness,” he said.

Goyal said the symptoms he experienced were relatively mild compared to other, more severe, cases or to cases in which people have underlying health conditions.

Shortly after the onset of his first symptoms, fatigue set in.

“I was sleeping 13 to 15 hours a day,” he said.

Goyal said he did experience some shortness of breath, but nothing too serious and he did not require hospital treatment.

Goyal suggests people develop a quarantine plan. Neighbors and friends helped ensure his family had food and supplies they needed. He recommends people reach out to their neighbors to see if they have a plan, need support in their plan or can provide help.

“It’s important to have a plan for the whole household,” he said, especially now that school is starting.

Goyal also said he’s glad he followed strict quarantine guidelines even before he himself became sick.

“Had we not extremely, strictly adhered very closely to those guidelines, we could have really impacted a lot of other people,” he said.

Following guidelines is key to keeping COVID-19 spread to a minimum, he added.

“The things that we’re doing now, distancing, wearing masks, are only effective if everyone adheres to it,” he said.

A shutdown of businesses and a statewide stay-at-home order helped slow the spread of the illness early in the outbreak, Goyal said.

“We can see that now,” he said. “As inconvenient and challenging as some of those things were, they were really the right thing to do.”