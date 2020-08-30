ROCHESTER, Minn. — Reported daily new cases of COVID-19 continue to match highs from three months ago, but the number of serious cases remains low.

On Sunday, Aug. 30, Minnesota Department of Health officials reported another 934 confirmed cases and two more deaths from the virus in the state. Of the current active cases, 315 people were hospitalized, they reported Sunday.

One death was a patient from Jackson County in their mid- to late-50s, and the other was a person from Sherburne County in their 90s.

While the tally of new cases matches highs from May, the hospitalization rate is at about half of the peak of about 600 people hospitalized for the illness. Of the 315 people currently hospitalized for the novel coronavirus, 136 required intensive treatment, according to MDH data.

The higher new-case counts also come amidst a higher rate of testing, with 17,498 reported completed tests from Saturday, according to preliminary MDH data.

A total of 75,189 coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the state since the first case in Minnesota was announced in March. Statewide, 1,816 people have died from the illness.

Meanwhile, testing for COVID-19 is nearing a major milestone of almost 1.5 million tests completed.

Testing volumes increased through June to reach a rate of 10,000 to 20,000 tests completed per day as of the second week of July.

State health officials said testing capability allows health officials to more quickly identify and respond to outbreaks of the illness, and is key for opening businesses and schools throughout Minnesota.

