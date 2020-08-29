The Minnesota Department of Health reported another high number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Aug. 29, with 1,032 more people who have tested positive.

Another 17,102 diagnostic tests have been completed in the state.

The state also reported four more deaths from the illness. All four residents were at least 85 years old and residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. The deceased were from four different counties: Anoka, Hennepin, Sibley and Kanabec.

As of Saturday, 313 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 134 were in an intensive care unit.

Of the 74,257 who have tested positive in Minnesota since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,814 have died and 66,107 people no longer need to be isolated.

