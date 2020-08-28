ROCHESTER, Minn. — Beginning this weekend and for the next several weeks, the state health department in conjunction with the Department of Labor and Industry is launching surprise inspection teams to ensure masking, social distancing, table spacing and venue capacity orders are being followed in bars and restaurants.

"Our public safety and health officials are going to start increased compliance checks at bars and restaurants throughout Minnesota beginning today," state director of infectious disease Kris Ehresmann said in a Friday afternoon, Aug. 28, media call.

"Over the last several weeks," Ehresmann said, a number of state agencies "have all received complaints from customers and operators of restaurants about establishments that have not been complying with executive orders that are intended to protect us and limit the spread of COVID."

"We know that most establishments are following federal and state guidelines," she added. "But it's really hard for them to compete, or explain to their customers why they are following the guidelines, when there are other establishments that are not in compliance."

"We owe it to the establishments that are following the guidelines to address noncompliance," Ehresmann said. "They need us to support them in doing the right thing."

Gov. Tim Walz also addressed the issue at a separate Friday news conference.

"Some of these businesses, and it's a small number of them, if they choose not to follow the best guidance, they put all businesses at risk," he said. "This is being driven by thoughtful businesses that want to make sure we can stay open and turn that dial toward more openness."

In a letter issued Thursday, Aug. 27, health officials said noncompliance findings "may result in [Minnesota Department of Health] ordering the establishment to close or issuing fines," and that the results of the compliance checks will be made publicly available the following week.

Also on Friday, the state reported an additional 862 cases of COVID-19. The new cases bring the laboratory-confirmed total to 73,240.

The state Friday also reported four deaths from COVID-19, including one in Hennepin County, one in Stearns County and two in Ramsey County. The state has now lost 1,810 lives in just under six months of active cases in the state, or roughly 300 lives a month.

The state reported another 15,319 tests on Friday.

As the state seeks to increase testing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late on Wednesday, Aug. 26, found itself clarifying, a controversial change in advice, its brief, unpopular decision to no longer recommend that asymptomatic persons exposed to the illness get tested.

Friday, Ehresmann said "we are not changing our guidance in Minnesota," to advise the testing of asymptomatic persons who have been exposed to COVID-19.

In a statement, CDC Director Robert Redfield said that “testing may be considered for all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients,” an apparent reversal.

The FDA continues to weather its own messaging shake-up, a pair of firings over misleading comments made earlier in the week by Commissioner D. Stephen Hahn that overstated the benefits of convalescent plasma, an experimental treatment program administered by Mayo Clinic.

Hahn apologized for those comments on Wednesday, and apparently did so on the advice of a health care public relations executive, according to news reports.

On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services terminated the contract for that consultant, and Friday, Hahn fired FDA spokeswoman Emily Miller, who also released exaggerated claims for plasma.

A former journalist for the right-wing news organization OANN, Miller was appointed by the White House to speak for the FDA just 11 days ago.

