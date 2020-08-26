ROCHESTER, Minn. — As the state of Minnesota invests in greater COVID-19 testing capacity, federal health officials continued this week to issue statements about testing that contradict those plans.

Two moves this week — within the FDA and now the CDC — have deepened divisions between the objectives of local health officials and those placed into positions of influence for health policy under the Trump administration.

Sunday, FDA chief Dr. Stephen Hahn was joined at a news conference by President Donald Trump and HHS Secretary Alex Azar II in which the parties overstated the effectiveness found in a study of convalescent plasma.

Convalescent plasma is an experimental COVID-19 treatment method spearheaded by a program within Mayo Clinic. It harvests antibody-rich plasma from recovered patients for transfusion into sick patients. Describing findings from a recent Mayo Clinic study of the treatment, Hahn said the treatment had shown 35% improvement in mortality, when the actual improvement was just over 3%, and even then, derived from observational data not capable of showing cause-and-effect.

After receiving widespread criticism for the statements, Hahn subsequently withdrew the claim and apologized.

I have been criticized for remarks I made Sunday night about the benefits of convalescent plasma. The criticism is entirely justified. What I should have said better is that the data show a relative risk reduction not an absolute risk reduction. — Dr. Stephen M. Hahn (@SteveFDA) August 25, 2020

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, the CDC experienced blowback after issuing on Monday revised, more conservative testing guidelines for COVID-19. The new CDC recommendations no longer encourage COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic persons who have come in contact with a person who has tested positive.

With as many as 40% of persons who contract the virus developing it asymptomatically, the testing of asymptomatic people who recently had came within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes with someone who had tested positive for the virus has been at the bedrock of the containment strategy thus far, both nationally and within Minnesota.

During a media call Tuesday Aug. 25, state Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm cited the importance of asymptomatic testing in introducing a new, $14.6-million saliva testing initiative. During the call, Malcolm said the saliva technology was valuable "to support testing for people who maybe don't have symptoms but have a known exposure."

Those are the persons the CDC now says do not need to be tested.

Malcolm added on Tuesday that MDH is "interested in getting as many people who should be tested, tested as possible."

The CDC move was unexpected. Wednesday afternoon, The New York Times cited two unnamed health officials in reporting that the CDC made the revision under pressure to do so from the White House.

America's runaway case totals have become a perennial subject of criticism of, and by, Trump, and are considered a political liability during election season. By reducing the ability to track cases, the CDC rule change has been depicted as an attempt to reduce the rising national case count.

CDC was pressured 'from the top down' to change Covid-19 testing guidance, official says - CNNPolitics https://t.co/EHBfrFUBKa — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 26, 2020

In an hour, I have not been able to find one legitimate interpretation of what's been done.



So I will tell you what I think and others think: we will report much lower cases and soon report higher hospitalizations and deaths.



And it gets worse. — Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) August 26, 2020

By the numbers

Also on Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported another 14 deaths from COVID-19

The new deaths repeat a familiar pattern in which fatalities from the virus have remained in the single digits for days on end, interrupted by periodic upward deviations for a day or two at most.

One death each was reported in Nicollet, Nobles, Scott and Anoka counties. Two deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Washington County, and four deaths each were reported in Ramsey and Hennepin counties.

One Hennepin County death reported on Wednesday was a resident between the age of 30 and 34, while another was a resident between 35 and 39.

Of the 14 deaths, nine were residents of long-term care and one was a resident of a group home. The number of deaths in the state from COVID-19 have now reached 1,793.

The state reported another 542 cases of the illness. The statewide laboratory confirmed case total has reached 71,236.

Health systems recorded 11,013 tests on Wednesday.

There are currently 304 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, 134 in the ICU.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.