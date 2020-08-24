ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported another 717 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 24. The new cases bring the laboratory-confirmed case count to 70,298.

The new cases Monday were spread widely across the state, in 61 of the state's 87 counties. Dakota County in the southern metro, population 398,000, reported 75 cases Monday.

Rice County, population 64,000, reported 26 cases; Stearns and St. Louis counties each reported 20 cases.

An additional four deaths from the illness were reported on Monday, with one death each in Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Waseca counties. The death recorded in Ramsey County was a resident between the age of 35-39.

Three of the four deaths were among residents of long-term care. To date 1,771 residents of Minnesota have died of COVID-19.

The state's health office reported another 12,296 tests on Monday. To date, nearly 1.07 million Minnesotans have been tested for the virus.

Currently there are 310 Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19, with 135 in the ICU.

