Another 728 cases of the virus were confirmed, according to information released Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Those cases were identified from 16,718 completed tests for the coronavirus.

Four of the people who died were residents of long-term care facilities. Three of the fatalities came from the Twin Cities metro area, including one person in their 40s from Hennepin County. Yellow Medicine and Renville counties in western Minnesota each reported a fatal case.

Five people who died were among people ages 70 or older. That age group accounts for about 80% of the state’s 1,767 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of daily confirmed cases remains steady but relatively high compared to rates from June following a statewide stay-at-home order, while serious cases and fatalities remain lower than highs seen in May.

On Sunday, health officials reported 301 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 137 people needing intensive care treatment. That’s about half the peak of statewide hospitalizations of about 600 people in May. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, 6,151 people have been hospitalized. A total of about 69,584 people have been diagnosed with the illness, with 7,715 of those diagnoses among health care workers.

A total of 62,373 Minnesotans who have been infected with the coronavirus have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.