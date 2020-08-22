The Minnesota Department of Health reported 746 new cases of COVID-19 in 68 counties on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Eight more Minnesota residents have died from the illness and four of them were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. Ramsey and Hennepin counties each recorded three deaths. Sherburne and Crow Wing counties each recorded one death. One of the Hennepin County residents was between the ages of 50 and 54. The rest were at least 75 or older.

Another 16,685 diagnostic tests have been completed, putting the total number of completed tests in the state at 1,357,595.

As of Saturday, 316 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 148 of them were in an intensive care unit.

Of the 68,867 people in Minnesota who have tested positive in the last several months, 1,761 have died and 61,698 no longer need to be isolated.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.