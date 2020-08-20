ROCHESTER, Minn. — Key figures in the Mayo Clinic convalescent plasma program expressed feeling puzzled this week by a recent, thin and, at times, anonymously sourced New York Times article suggesting federal health officials had paused a planned expansion of the experimental COVID-19 treatment.

The article asserted that key figures in the department of Health and Human Services — including National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis S. Collins and National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) Director Anthony S. Fauci — intervened last week to persuade the FDA to delay a planned nationwide permitting of plasma via an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the treatment.

Currently, convalescent plasma is offered via a program administered by Mayo under a special authorization known as an Experimental Access Program (EAP), a format that limits the use of plasma for hundreds of health systems too small to participate in trials, funneling their use under the oversight of Mayo Clinic. There are also ten or so smaller clinical trials now underway to study plasma with a placebo comparison.

The Mayo EAP was designed to make the experimental treatment widely available early in the pandemic despite of no stocks of plasma at the time, protecting the FDA from having to issue hundreds of approvals for special permission while building standardized protocols for the gathering of plasma as well as emerging data on safety, patient selection, dosage and efficacy findings below the level of those found in controlled clinical trials.

An EUA, like that issued and then revoked for hydroxychloriquine, would end the Mayo program and expand the availability of plasma to all, allowing health systems across the country to begin using the treatment. The Times article asserted that federal health officials were concerned that early findings from the Mayo program were not strong enough to warrant an EUA and halted imminent FDA action.

"We have an expanded access protocol which continues," said Dr. Michael Joyner, a researcher in the Mayo Convalescent Plasma Program. "At some point that may transition to an Emergency Use Authorization. We anticipated that happening relatively soon. It's delayed now, but the FDA delays things for additional data all the time. "

The Times article, which relied heavily on the word of NIAID clinical director H. Clifford Lane, described but did not quote from a drafted and now-shelved FDA EUA authorization.

"My read on this is that there is no delay on the EUA," said Mayo plasma program co-director Scott Wright. Wright said "we have no idea," when asked why an adminstrator from one agency described for the media a private intervention at another agency, one that halted a regulatory step not formally scheduled.

"The EUA hasn't come out, but they had never given a timeline or a fixed deadline for it," Wright said.

Further clouding the waters, the Times article referenced unnamed "senior health officials" who "privately expressed concern about the rapid growth of the Mayo program." The piece asserted that "scientists have struggled to recruit patients for randomized trials" with the expanding Mayo alternative.

Since starting in early April with a plan to treat 5,000 enrollees while following standardized protocols, Mayo's plasma program has grown to include the participation of 8,000 doctors in 3,000 hospitals serving 100,000 enrollees, 70,000 to 80,000 of whom have now been transfused.

"That's a false dichotomy," Joyner said of the idea that Mayo's huge database of plasma recipients is draining the nation of clinical trial subjects. "All these people are being treated in places where there would never be trial ... Laughton, Okla. Places like that." Clinical trial studies, Wright added, are currently being conducted in large metropolitan hospitals, locations not suffering for participants.

Though it hadn't been asked to gather efficacy data, the Mayo study has looked at four-hour, and seven- and 30-day outcomes in relation to increasing level of antibodies. Early findings from these patients has helped regulators understand the logistics of a plasma program, as well as provide early safety assurances. The Mayo program has also treated a diverse patient population not often studied in clinical trials, one that is 20% Black, over 35% Hispanic, 10% Asian and 40% women.

Because it does not have a comparitor group, however, the Mayo data cannot provide proof of effectiveness, a critical hurdle in the approval process, and one the Mayo clinicians heartily endorsed .

"We were never asked to do a randomized trial," Joyner said. "We're trying to get the safety and access issues squared away and see what we can learn about efficacy." Wright says Mayo asked the FDA twice if they should transition into a clinical trial, but that, "they said, 'we appreciate that, but we don't think that's necessary. Let those trials enroll patients and you finish this.'"

Wright and Joyner both expressed the hope that the FDA takes all the time it needs to make a careful decision on plasma. The clinicians said they see the Mayo work as complementary to clinical trials, offering scientific data to be studied for years to come.

"Even though this is COVID, this is not unusual," Joyner said. "The fact that there is discussion amongst the various senior scientists inside the department of Health and Human Services is not unusual. We're just doing our duty trying to get the best data we can under the circumstances of the pandemic."

Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 20, reported another 698 cases and seven deaths from COVID-19.

Outstate LeSeur and Stearns counties both posted 21 cases for the day, while suburban metro Dakota County posted another daily spike with 68 cases. The laboratory-confirmed case total for the state is now 67,308.

The cumulative death count sits at 1,745.

The deaths reported Thursday included one resident of Crow Wing County, two residents of Ramsey County — including one in their 40s — and four residents of Hennepin County. Two of the seven deaths were among residents of long-term care.

The state reported an additional 13,810 tests on Thursday. The state's health systems have now tested more than 1 million Minnesotans, or 18.4% of the population.

Hospitals are currently treating 309 residents for COVID-19, and 149 of those in an ICU setting.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.