ROCHESTER, Minn. -- After weeks of reported deaths mostly in the single digits, deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota spiked on Wednesday August, 19, reaching 17 deaths. That's the highest one-day total in exactly two months.

The state reported one death each in Kanabec, McLeod, Olmsted and Wright counties, two deaths in Dakota County, three deaths in Washington County, and 4 deaths each in Ramsey and and Hennepin counties.

Just under half - eight - of the deaths were among residents of long-term care.

The state reported an additional 567 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The new cases bring the laboratory-confirmed case total to 66,618.

Also Wednesday, the state reported a surge of new tests, with 34,979 for the day. The state appended the number with a note stating that "results from ... 8/19 included a backlog of tests loaded into our system."

