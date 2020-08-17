ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health reported an additional 567 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, Aug. 17. The new cases bring the laboratory-confirmed case total to 65,716.

Carver, McLeod and Scott counties reported cases in the double digits. Dakota County reported 69 cases Monday.

Health officials also reported an additional six deaths from the illness. Single deaths were reported in Beltrami, Scott and Stearns counties. Hennepin County reported three deaths. One of the six deaths was recorded as a resident of long-term care.

As of Monday, 1,712 Minnesotans have died from the virus, according to the department of health.

The number of Minnesotans tested for the virus has now passed 1 million. The state reported 12,690 tests on Monday. That came on top of almost 50,000 tests between Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with the virus is now 286, 155 in the ICU.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.