ROCHESTER, Minn. — While the rate of new statewide COVID-19 cases remains high compared to numbers in June, the number of deaths and serious cases remain low.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Sunday, Aug. 16, another 754 confirmed cases and seven deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Six of the deaths were among people ages 70 and older and living in assisted-living facilities. That age group accounts for about 80% of all 1,706 COVID-19 fatalities in Minnesota, and about three-quarters of the people who have died have been residents of such facilities.

One person who died was in their 50s. Five of the deaths were residents of the Twin Cities metro area, one person was from Carlton County, and another lived in St. Louis County.

The seven-day average of deaths has remained below 10 per day so far in August, down significantly from May, when an average of more than 20 people died of the illness per day.

Hospitalizations for the illness also remain up but level compared to lows set in early July. Statewide, 290 people were reported hospitalized for the illness as of Sunday, with 152 of them requiring intensive care treatment. That’s still less than half the peak of about 600 people hospitalized and 260 in ICU in May.

The rate of new cases has remained stable from last week at about 700 new cases per day after rising about 26% the week before.

Since the first case was diagnosed in March, more than 65,152 Minnesotans have contracted the virus, and a cumulative 5,851 people across the state have been hospitalized for the virus. 58,196 people have recovered and no longer need to be isolated, according to state health officials.

