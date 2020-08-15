The state of Minnesota reported 696 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Aug. 15 and the completion of 17,135 more diagnostic tests.





The new cases were recorded in 59 different counties.





Six more people have died from the illness. Two were individuals in their 70s in Ramsey County. One person each in their 80s has died in Hennepin, Kanabec and Winona counties as well as a Martin County resident in their 70s. Four of the newly reported deaths were recorded in long-term care or assisted living facilities.





The number of patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in an intensive care unit has dropped by 12 to 140 in the last day. The number of people hospitalized outside that setting has increased by six to 167.





Of the 64,413 people in Minnesota who have tested positive over the last several months, 1,699 people have died and 57,457 no longer need to be isolated.



