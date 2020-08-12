ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota Department of Health reported another 470 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Aug. 12. The new cases bring the state's laboratory-confirmed case total to 62,303.

For the first time since July 2, the state passed 10 deaths in a single day from the illness, reporting 12 deaths statewide. Single deaths were reported in Douglas, Hennepin, Kanabec, Ramsey, St. Louis and Watonwan counties, with two deaths each in Sherburne, Scott and Washington counties.

Nine of the 12 deaths were among residents of long-term care.

The spike in long-term care deaths on Wednesday comes just two days after health officials announced a planned pathway beginning Aug. 29 to reopening care homes to visitors, as well as allowing residents permission to travel outside the homes pending adoption of the reopening by the residence.

The guidance offers the option for visitors to homes with no reported cases in the previous 28 days, although it also advises all homes to consider the case rate in their county, especially if that rate rises above 10 cases per 10,000 residents over a two-week period. Currently, 40 of Minnesota's 87 counties have case rates surpassing that threshold.

The new cases reported Wednesday came on just over 11,000 tests reported for the day.

There are 335 Minnesotans in the hospital with COVID-19, 154 in an ICU setting.

