ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 332 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The new cases bring the laboratory confirmed case total in the state to 61,839.

Olmsted County was elevated with 20 cases, Watonwan County as well with 16 new cases, while Hennepin County posted a relatively modest 92 cases.

The state reported six more deaths from the virus, four in Hennepin County, one in Ramsey County and one in Scott County. One of the deaths in Olmsted County was a person in their 40s. One was a resident of long-term care.

With just 6,302 tests for the day, a third of Sunday's test counts, the smaller positive case count is likely a reflection of less ability to find new cases than a drop in incidents.

Three-hundred and thirty-seven Minnesotans are now hospitalized with COVID-19, 147 in ICU settings.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.