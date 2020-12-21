ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials Friday, Jan. 22, reported an additional 1,525 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Data also showed that another 21 people in Minnesota have died of the disease. Twelve of the newly reported deaths occurred outside the Twin Cities area.

So far, COVID-19 has resulted in the deaths of 6,032 people in Minnesota since the coronavirus pandemic.

More Minnesotans were granted access to the vaccine for the disease this week with the launch of nine new state-backed vaccination centers. The sites are intended for elderly residents as well as teachers and child care workers, whereas the vaccine had before only been made available to health care workers and nursing home residents.

Supplies of the vaccine remain limited, however, hampering Minnesota's ability to inoculate those newly eligible for the vaccine in greater numbers.

Approximately 49,600 people in Minnesota have received the requisite two doses of the vaccine, with another 214,000 having received at least one dose.

Since Monday, Jan. 18, the health department reported 230 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, 33 of which were made to intensive care units.

This story will be updated.

