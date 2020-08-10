ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health reported another 625 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 10. The new cases join 1,730 reported over the weekend, to bring the laboratory-confirmed case count to 61,516.

Health officials reported three more deaths from the illness, two in Ramsey County and one in Anoka County, one of whom lived in long-term care.

Health systems and the MDH reported an additional 12,787 tests on Monday. Sunday's test reporting surpassed the state's 20,000 daily tests capacity for the first time, with 20,017 tests for the day.

Hospitalizations for the illness are at 320, with 159 of those in ICU settings.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.