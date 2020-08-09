ROCHESTER, Minn. — The largest one-day volume of COVID-19 testing brought a jump in cases, according to data released by state health officials Sunday, Aug. 9.

Nine more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, and another 806 cases were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Those new cases were reported with a volume of 19,959 tests for the virus — the highest single-day volume of testing for the virus in the state since testing began in March. The 806 new cases means about 4% of those tests came back positive.

Although new case counts have been rising slightly this summer, that comes with a rising volume of tests. The percentage of positive tests remains at just below 5%.

Of the nine deaths reported Sunday, eight people were residents in the Twin Cities metro area between 70 and 89 years old. One was a resident of Steele County in their 80s. Four of the people who died were residents of long-term care facilities.

The number of people hospitalized has risen slightly since mid-July. MDH reports 312 people were hospitalized for the illness, with 148 of them needing intensive care. Despite the slight rise, the number is still well below the peak in hospitalizations in mid- to late May, when more than 600 people were hospitalized and about 260 people were in intensive care units.

Most of the numbers reported Sunday cover a 24-hour period as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.