Minnesota reported 924 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Aug. 8, and the completion of 17,897 more diagnostic tests.

The new cases were recorded in 70 of the state's 87 counties.

Eight more Minnesotans have died from the illness. Three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities and four were residents of group homes or residential behavioral health centers. Hennepin County recorded three of the deaths, Ramsey County recorded two and Sherburne, Douglas and Goodhue counties each recorded one.

Three people were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, two were in their 70s and one was in their 80s.

The number of people hospitalized in an intensive care setting has dropped by one in the last day to 154. The number of people hospitalized outside that setting has increased by 10 to 155.

In the last several months, 60,101 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19. Of that number, 1,648 people have died and 52,768 people no longer need to be isolated.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.