ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota reported 867 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 6. There have now been 58,640 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus in the state.

The new cases included a striking jump (39 cases) in Olmsted County, home to the Mayo Clinic, as well as elevations in Scott, Sherburne, Stearns and Dakota counties.

The new cases come on 14,940 tests reported.

An additional seven Minnesotans have died of the illness as well. Single deaths were recorded in Anoka and Washington counties, two in Grant County and three in Hennepin County. Three of the seven deaths were recorded among residents of long-term care.

While new cases continue to soar, the state has not had a day in which deaths reached double digits since early July.

ICU use for COVID-19 increased by one to 153 on Thursday, and non-ICU hospitalizations jumped by 13 to 166.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.