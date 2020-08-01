The Minnesota Department of Health reported 731 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The state reported another 15,158 diagnostic tests on Saturday, and has conducted 1,040,317 tests so far.

The state reported another six COVID-19-related deaths. Hennepin County recorded two deaths, while Clay, Ramsey, Scott and Sherburne counties each recorded one death. The ages ranged from 40 to 99 years old; three of them lived in a long-term care facility.

The number of people hospitalized in an intensive care unit fell by two in the last day to 149. The number of people hospitalized outside that setting rose by seven to 168.

Of the 55,188 Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last several months, 1,606 have died and 48,119 no longer need to be isolated.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.